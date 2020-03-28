RFD investigating apartment fire on Dewey Avenue

1  of  74
Closings
News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department and crews with the Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday at an apartment building on Dewey Avenue in Rochester at around 12:45 a.m.

Firefighters said the apartment building was on the 1300 block of Dewey Avenue and that they noticed fire in an upstairs apartment.

Officers were assisting occupants out of the building when the first RFD unit arrived.

Firefighters said flames were coming from the front second floor windows of the two-story, multiple apartment building with commercial businesses below.

A second alarm was requested because of the size of the building and type of occupancy. It took less than 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

According to RFD, a convenience store below suffered water damage. Crews said all occupants were able to exit safely.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The Red Cross responded to assist one adult with housing. The occupants of the other apartments were able to return.

The RFD Fire Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

