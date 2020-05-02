1  of  76
Closings
RFD investigating 2-alarm fire on Dakota Street

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Fifty firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department responded to a multi-family house fire Saturday afternoon on Dakota Street in Rochester.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure. A second alarm was immediately called due to the size of fire, size of the structure and the proximity of surrounding structures.

Firefighters gained entry into the home and conducted a quick and thorough search of the structure. No one was inside the structure when the fire broke out.

The house sustained heavy smoke, fire and heat damages.

Firefighters said it took about half an hour to bring the fire under control.

According to RFD, one of the residents was transported to the hospital with a cardiac condition and two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The Red Cross was called to assist the four adult residents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

RFD would like to remind the community to make sure they have working smoke alarms and CO alarms in their homes.

“Early detection devices save lives,” RFD said.

