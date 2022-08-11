ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Firefighter Jerrod Jones talked publicly Thursday about his intention to sue the City of Rochester and the Rochester Fire Department claiming they discriminated against him because of his race.

Jones, a Black man and 14-year veteran of RFD, says on July 7 Captain Jeffrey Krywy forced him and two other subordinates to accompany him to a private party during their shift.

Upon arrival, Jones says he noticed a large cutout of former President Donald Trump along with two large Juneteenth celebration flags propped up on the lawn not far from buckets of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.

Jones adds there was a woman in a red wig calling herself Rachel and he claims she was impersonating Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart while party attendees shouted crude comments in her direction.

In addition, Jones says he saw photos of other Democratic politicians and members of the Rochester Police Accountability Board on stakes planted throughout the backyard.

At one point Jones says he saw Krywy receive a party favor bag that contained a bottle of cognac and a Juneteenth commemorative cup.

Jones believes he spotted a senior member of the Rochester Police Department at the party.

In response, RPD released a statement saying an internal investigation is under way adding, “IF any members are found to have been involved in these vile allegations, appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken.”

Jones says he alerted RFD leadership the next day, but was still placed with Krywy for his next shift.

“Jerrod tried every other thing he could to resolve this and was not given an adequate response,” said his attorney Nate McMurray, as Jones and a group of friends, family, colleagues and a few local lawmakers stood before Rochester City Hall.

News 8 has reached out to the Rochester Fire Department and the union that represents Rochester firefighters – IAFF Local 1071 – for comment, but we have yet to hear back.

Attempts to reach Krywy have been unsuccessful.

The firefighters union released a statement Thursday, saying, “The Rochester Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 1071 finds today’s allegations regarding events during the incident of July 7th extremely disturbing. Our union has zero tolerance for racist attitudes and behaviors, either on or off our jobs. We will await the findings and details of a full investigation of this matter, before making further comments or taking responsive actions.”

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans says the investigation into the matter has concluded and the fire chief will be making a determination on the case soon.

He added, “I’m pretty distressed today about this … I will tell you that I’m not happy about what I’ve heard so far.”

Krywy has been suspended with pay while Jones is on leave and, according to the Notice of Claim, “suffering emotional distress and fear of retaliation from Krywy and others.”

Jones talked Thursday about how difficult it was to go public about an incident that involves the RFD, a department he says he loves with everything in him, but added he felt it was necessary.

“I have two children that maybe one day will be inspired to be firefighters and I don’t want them to have to experience what I experienced. I wouldn’t want your kids to experience that,” Jones said.