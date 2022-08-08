Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources.

Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the party offensive and filed a complaint in response.

Rochester City Hall confirmed that a firefighter filed a complaint “as it relates to a fire company (the captain and 3 subordinates) attending an unauthorized event.”

Rochester Fire Chief Felipe Hernandez told News 8, “Immediately upon receiving the complaint, I notified the Department of Human Resource Management. The allegations are serious and we will get to the bottom of what happened and address the allegations swiftly and transparently in adherence with our legal guidelines and requirements.”

Hernandez declined to provide details saying this was a personnel matter and he had to wait until the investigation was over before he could comment further.

Eddie Santiago, the president of IAFF Local 1071, which is the union chapter that represents Rochester firefighters, also said he can’t comment until after the investigation, but did confirm the captain has been suspended with pay.