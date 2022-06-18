ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A fire broke out overnight Saturday at a home on McNaughton Street near Freeland Street in Rochester at around 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived they saw smoke and fire coming from the first floor of a one-and-a-half-story residence. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with three hand lines.

Firefighters said they did not locate anyone inside when they searched the structure.

The RFD said the home sustained significant fire damage to the basement and moderate fire damage to both floors. Four residents were displaced and received assistance from the Red Cross.

Shortly before 4 a.m. the RFD was called to a house fire on Lill Street near Radio Street in Rochester. The RFD said, upon their arrival, they saw flames coming from a window on the first floor along the side of the house.

The RFD said no one was inside when the fire broke out, and the house sustained fire damage to one room with extension to a portion of the roof line and smoke damage throughout the residence.

Both fires remain under investigation by the The Rochester Fire Investigation Unit.