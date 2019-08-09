RFD called to house fire on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A crew from the Rochester Fire Department was called to a house fire on Dewey Avenue shortly after midnight on Friday.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from a bedroom on the second floor.

Firefighters were at the scene a few minutes after being notified of the fire and had the fire under control in 10 minutes.

Firefighters said an elderly man was awake at the time of the fire when he heard a noise and discovered the fire during its early stages. Crew members assisted him down the stairs from the second floor.

Rochester Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit declared the cause of the fire was due to an electrical issue.

Firefighters said the house did not have a working smoke detector on the second floor.