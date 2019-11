Be prepared for snow starting early Monday morning and lasting through Tuesday morning with big impacts on travel. Snow will start to fall early on Veterans Day with little impact. In fact, most roads will be snow free for the first part of the day. The storm system will ramp up through Monday evening and that is when some of the heaviest snow will fall. Below is forecast radar Monday evening:

Driving will be difficult with reduced visibility and depending on how efficient the plows can be on roads there will be snow on all roads across Western New York.