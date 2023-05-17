Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A retired sergeant with the New York State Police has pleaded guilty to obstructing a gambling investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Thomas J. Loewke, 51, pleaded guilty to obstruction of a state or local law enforcement investigation, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the U.S. Attorney, in October 2020, the New York State Police and other local and federal law enforcement agencies launched an investigation into illegal gambling activities involving Louis P. Ferrari II and others. Loewke, who was aware of Ferrari’s bookmaking operation, learned of the investigation in December 2021 and later disclosed the existence of the investigation to Ferrari.

After Loewke alerted Ferrari to the investigation, Ferrari used this information to attempt to obstruct the investigation by changing the password of his sports betting website, changing the appearance of the sports betting website, and deleting the history of bets placed through his sports betting website.

Loewke’s sentencing is scheduled for September 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. before Judge Larimer.