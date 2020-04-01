Retired Michigan priest awaiting trial on six felony charges passes away

It's going to be a slow process, but the general rule is for clouds to break up as we get into the afternoon, allowing for at least partial sunshine to develop with highs stuck in the middle 40s. It's not warm through the end of the week, but a mix of clouds and sunshine will make for some nicer times for Thursday and Friday.

So why has it been so cloudy and cool? The general west to east movement of systems in the atmosphere has slowed thanks to a noticeable "blocking pattern". Just think of it likea boulder in a stream. In this case, the boulder is a large dome of High pressure or a proverbial mountain of air that exists downstream in the North Atlantic. This feature is preventing a storm off the New England coast from making progress out to sea.