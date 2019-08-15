Restoring 1870s stone wall at Wadsworth Homestead

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — For eight summers now, folks in Geneseo have been restoring the 1870s stone wall in front of the Wadsworth Homestead.

The wall is a mile along, and had been in disrepair, so a community effort began eight summers ago to get the ball back to its original quality.

Each Saturday, for a few hours, volunteers show up, working with masons, to set the 900,000 stones back in place.

They have had fundraisers to raise money, and a website too. Nearly 445 volunteers have committed 5,700 hours of time to the project and they have also received more than $88,000 in grants and donations.

Students and residents make up the volunteer forge and each Saturday morning they work toward saving the historic wall.

