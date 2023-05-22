ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced more than $112.9 million has been awarded to projects across New York through the Restore New York Communities Initiative, with $20.5 million to support ten projects within the Finger Lakes region.

Award highlights include:

Monroe County will receive $3 million to renovate the Sibley Triangle building in Rochester, creating first-floor commercial and retail space and upper-floor student residential units.

The City of Rochester will receive $2 million for the Four Corners Aqueduct Downtown Initiative. This project includes renovating the Gannett Building for a mix of residential and commercial uses.

The Town of Lyons will be awarded nearly $6.6 million to revive the Canal District. This project includes demolition, deconstruction, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of properties totaling 67,124 square feet to build 37 residential units, including 25 affordable housing units.

The Town of Carlton will receive $1 million for the renovation of Nesbitt Manor along Johnson Creek to provide seven rooms for rent and an event space. A neighboring carriage house will be renovated as a full-service café, kitchen, and patio space.

Restore New York grants support municipal revitalization efforts. They are designed to reinvigorate communities, generate economic opportunity, encourage commercial investment, improve the local housing stock, and increase the local tax base.