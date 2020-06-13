Restaurants packed while spas start accepting clients

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday, we got our first chance to be inside a spa and experience what the rules are. We didn’t see a lot of people getting massages yet, but here’s preview of what it will be like for you when you do book that massage, mani or pedi.

We were greeted at the door, then Park Avenue Salon and Day Spa owner Stacey Cudzillo asked us to fill out a questionnaire.

“We log the time you came in the time you left and which service provider you saw,” said Cudzillo.

Then we moved on to the sanitation station. No more waiting rooms at Park Avenue Salon and Day Spa, it’s one person at a time and reservation only, which Cudzillo says is a big adjustment.

“As any owner in the beauty industry, we’re all feeling a little stressed,” Cudzillo said. “The only difference upstairs with the spa, for the most part, is we’re limited our services, so no facials as well as no facial waxing except for eyebrows, anything requires a mask to come off is currently not allowed.”

Meanwhile, Cudzillo explains some of her biggest frustrations.

“A few things we’d like to see go away, the testing every 14 days. It has been particularly challenging for our staff members to even get in for tests and some places are refusing tests to them.”