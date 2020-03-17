Big hit: Restaurants, gyms talk coronavirus changes and business impact

1  of  78
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central Allendale Columbia School Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Carpenters Local 268 CDS Monarch Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Faith Church - Brighton Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church First Presbyterian Church of Lyons Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. McQuaid Jesuit Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Monroe County Public Schools Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northridge Church Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Pittsford Community Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Museum and Science Center Seneca Park Zoo Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church The Father's House Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Big hit: Restaurants, gyms talk coronavirus changes and business impact

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) With New York the number one state in the US for coronavirus cases, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a new directive to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Restaurants will be mostly empty for the time-being, only offering take out or delivery. And other venues where crowds gather, like gyms, won’t see anyone pumping iron for a bit.  Some places have already sliced staff numbers. 


“It impacts everyone hard. Half of our crew, half our members in the store, they don’t have as many hours, so we had to cut pretty much half our staff,” says Joe Denegal, a Dunkin’ employee.

“It sucks. Our workers, we rely on our walk-in business where we are downtown. That’s what half of our employees are here for,” says Brain Wratni of Big Deal Pizza.

Peter Pelletier with Canaltown Coffee says this move is a tough one from Albany and is worried about greater restrictions. “It seems like it changes constantly from hour to hour…you’re hearing new things. So, we’ll just have to wait and just keep our ears open do whatever’s told,” he says.

Curtis Monroe is a trainer at World Gym, and says employees will still be in, making the most of their time adding, “Staff will be here, taking pride in deep cleaning the gym, sanitizing any and every piece of equipment that we have.”

Some workers, already in a tough financial spot, are hoping this can get resolved soon and wonder what the immediate future holds. There are still bills to pay and mouths to feed at home.

“I don’t know yet. Day by day in the hopes that I have enough money to make it through but it’s already tough enough working in the restaurant business,” says cook David Mirriam.

“Tomorrow? Who knows? I don’t know. Tomorrow you start over again and go ‘what are we going to do tomorrow?,'” says Colton Bockes, who works at the watering hole Bradford’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss