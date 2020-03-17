Big hit: Restaurants, gyms talk coronavirus changes and business impact

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) With New York the number one state in the US for coronavirus cases, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a new directive to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Restaurants will be mostly empty for the time-being, only offering take out or delivery. And other venues where crowds gather, like gyms, won’t see anyone pumping iron for a bit. Some places have already sliced staff numbers.



“It impacts everyone hard. Half of our crew, half our members in the store, they don’t have as many hours, so we had to cut pretty much half our staff,” says Joe Denegal, a Dunkin’ employee.

“It sucks. Our workers, we rely on our walk-in business where we are downtown. That’s what half of our employees are here for,” says Brain Wratni of Big Deal Pizza.

Peter Pelletier with Canaltown Coffee says this move is a tough one from Albany and is worried about greater restrictions. “It seems like it changes constantly from hour to hour…you’re hearing new things. So, we’ll just have to wait and just keep our ears open do whatever’s told,” he says.

Curtis Monroe is a trainer at World Gym, and says employees will still be in, making the most of their time adding, “Staff will be here, taking pride in deep cleaning the gym, sanitizing any and every piece of equipment that we have.”

Some workers, already in a tough financial spot, are hoping this can get resolved soon and wonder what the immediate future holds. There are still bills to pay and mouths to feed at home.

“I don’t know yet. Day by day in the hopes that I have enough money to make it through but it’s already tough enough working in the restaurant business,” says cook David Mirriam.

“Tomorrow? Who knows? I don’t know. Tomorrow you start over again and go ‘what are we going to do tomorrow?,'” says Colton Bockes, who works at the watering hole Bradford’s.

