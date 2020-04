EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Northside Inn in East Rochester has been around for nearly a century and the Verni family has owned it since 1949.

The Verni family has kept the restaurant’s doors open for takeout.

On Saturday, the restaurant made 1,000 chicken dinners and donated them to healthcare workers at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Pictures and video were captured by John Kucko.