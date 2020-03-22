Breaking News
Resigned: Monroe County Legislator John Lightfoot

News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Legislator John Lightfoot has announced he has resigned. A leader in the Democratic party, Cindy Kaleh, confirmed Lightfoot’s resignation on Sunday morning.

Lightfoot represented the democratic party and held the position as a legislator since 2012. He was re-elected in November.

On Sunday, Lightfoot released the following statement:
“First I would like to thank the community for their continued support. My break is just a needed break to gather my thoughts. I have found myself recently, not as enthusiastic as in previous years and I really don’t want to walk around with a bitter look on my face. I have achieved what the people have asked me to do, and I have achieved my personal goals in regards to education to compete on the legislative floor against administrative elites, and at this point, I would like to galvanized on all that I have invested. 


Being a second generation elected official, there are sacrifices that take place for our families. I now have grandchildren, and I need a moment. 


My accomplishments include increasing MWBE requirements from 10% to 12% for minorities and raising the requirements by 50% for women. I have also fought for the state to increase Foreign Direct Investment through the New York State Association of Counties. I’ve supported the Gildas Club to increase blood donations especially among African American.


In 2012 I fought for free WiFi in low-income areas which failed in the legislature. In a letter written to then administration Executive Brooks I requested, ” As discussed with Nelson Riveria and other members of the administration, I would like to include a pilot program in the CIP that would offer WiFi access to these underserved locations in the amount of $8100 in efforts to determine the access and usage by residents for their  educational and economic opportunity that internet access can provide.” It was denied.”

