Residents say they were in a hallway for hours after nursing home floods

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- A rude awakening Thursday morning for people living at Wesley Gardens nursing home in Rochester.

They were woken up around 3 am after a sprinkler system broke flooding two floors.

Art Beebe lives on the 7th floor of Wesley Gardens nursing home. He says staff woke him up a little after 3 am after water flooded the halls.

“We have ceiling tiles that have dropped off and flooding in the halls.” Art Beebe, resident on the 7th floor.

Beebe says he has been in the hallways for hours with other residents. According to him nurses and doctors have been watching over the residents. Many of who, like Mary Burleson, have health problems.

“I have breathing problems with my asthma and my rheumatoid arthritis and everything. So I have to make sure I can breath okay cause I’m on oxygen.” Mary Caroline Burleson, resident on the 7th floor.

Officials with the Rochester Fire Department say a burst pipe on the 7th floor led to water throughout the building. Multiple county and state departments were on the scene.

Residents on both the second and seventh floors were re-located.

“Some of the residents are being relocated to another facility. It’s a non-emergency situation it’s not an evacuation but early this morning we were gearing up for this type of thing.” Tim Kohlmeier, deputy director of the Monroe County Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management.

Officials say pipe breaks are not uncommon as temps drop, but Mary Burleson who lives on the 7th floor says this isn’t the first time a pipe has burst at the facility.

She hopes they fix the problem for good before bringing residents back

“It happened in august during the summer, but it just happened, 2 weeks ago it happened,” said Burleson. “I think only going away for 3 days is unrealistic I don’t think we should be coming back to this place in 3 days.”

News8 did reach out to Welsey Gardens for comment. No one was available at the time.

An employee from another nursing facility, who was at Wesley Gardens assisting, told News8 the number of residents to be relocated has grown. According to him, up to 100 residents are being located from Wesley Gardens to other facilities.