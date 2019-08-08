Geneseo neighborhood petitioning village for paved roads

GENESEO, NY (WROC-TV) — Johann Palma and her husband have been living on Tuscarora Avenue in Geneseo for 19 years. Her road was due for what she says was a proper paving job, instead, the residents in Indian Meadows got something they’re not too thrilled with, and they plan to be heard.
The residents got an oil and stone pave job last week, something Palma says you’d see in rural settings, not the village. She says the stone goes all over the place, and it hinders activities like walking for the older residents and play for children, things she’s barely seen since the stone was laid down.
She wants to see a regular black pavement job, but the village told Palma this is it. So, she has a petition drawn up with dozens of signatures she’s presenting to the mayor at a village board meeting on August 19th. She says Indian Meadows will be heard.
“We just want what everybody else has in Geneseo. They have sidewalks, they have curbs, they have nice roads, and they give us stones,” says Palma.
She adds, “But mainly it’s the kids! You know, I love to see the kids come and play. I really do. And to see the mothers with the buggies, we don’t see that anymore, it’s sad!”
The Mayor of the Village of Geneseo, Margaret Duff issued the following statement:
“The Village Board and I are always glad to hear from the public. Our goal is always to make decisions that are good for the Village. Comments also give us an opportunity to explain how decisions are made. As for resurfacing streets, factors considered by our DPW when making that decision are drainage and permeability needs as well as type and volume of traffic. These factors determine which surface will wear best in that neighborhood. Indian Meadows is an area that needs the permeability. The traffic is light compared to streets in the business district. The decision to use oil and stone is best. It is dusty and requires driving slower initially but after it is packed down and the street sweeper clears away the surplus stone, the surface is ideal for the conditions and will last longer. This type of surface is used in other areas of the Village as well.”Mayor Margaret Duff , Village of Geneseo