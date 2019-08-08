Geneseo neighborhood petitioning village for paved roads

GENESEO, NY (WROC-TV) — Johann Palma and her husband have been living on Tuscarora Avenue in Geneseo for 19 years. Her road was due for what she says was a proper paving job, instead, the residents in Indian Meadows got something they’re not too thrilled with, and they plan to be heard.

The residents got an oil and stone pave job last week, something Palma says you’d see in rural settings, not the village. She says the stone goes all over the place, and it hinders activities like walking for the older residents and play for children, things she’s barely seen since the stone was laid down.

She wants to see a regular black pavement job, but the village told Palma this is it. So, she has a petition drawn up with dozens of signatures she’s presenting to the mayor at a village board meeting on August 19th. She says Indian Meadows will be heard.

“We just want what everybody else has in Geneseo. They have sidewalks, they have curbs, they have nice roads, and they give us stones,” says Palma.

She adds, “But mainly it’s the kids! You know, I love to see the kids come and play. I really do. And to see the mothers with the buggies, we don’t see that anymore, it’s sad!”

The Mayor of the Village of Geneseo, Margaret Duff issued the following statement: