Rescue pups go from grunge to glam with doggy makeovers

HOUGHTON, Michigan (WJMN) – When the Copper Country Humane Society took in 15 Shih Tzus on Monday, they had their work cut out for them. CCHS says the dogs were not seized or from a court case. They were surrendered due to owner health issues.

There are 11 female dogs and 4 males. One of the females is getting some dental work done. CCHS says its veterinarian is coming in on Saturday to check all the other dogs, figure out how old they are and figure out any other care they might need.

Greetings from one of our Shih Tzu girls! She had her grooming and now we are at the vet for an impromptu visit. She has an abscess from some bad teeth! This poor sweetie is going to have a dental tomorrow so she can start feeling better. These pups are going to need quite a bit of vetting for spay/neuter, dentals and their eyes. If you are able to help out, we would appreciate it so much. Thank you! Posted by Copper Country Humane Society on Monday, November 11, 2019

One of the first steps to finding these dogs a new home is getting them looking good. Some had matted hair which can be painful. That’s where Puptown Groomers in Houghton came to the rescue. When they heard about the dogs, groomers at Puptown spent 11 hours giving them all a fresh cut and spa treatment.

Yesterday we opened up the Salon and Groomed 15 Rescue Shih Tzu's for Copper Country Humane Society. We worked from… Posted by PupTown Grooming on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

If that isn’t enough to warm your heart, gift baskets were created and donated to go home with each of the pups when they find a forever home.

Huge Thank you to Donna and John Karvonen from Allouez Automotive for Donating Beds, Blankets Sweaters and more. My… Posted by PupTown Grooming on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Check out some of these before and after pictures from their trip to the groomer.