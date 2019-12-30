Representative John Lewis diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer

ATLANTA (AP) –Congressman John Lewis of Georgia has announced he has stage IV pancreatic cancer, vowing he will continue serving in Washington while he fights the disease and undergoes medical treatment.
Lewis, now 79 years old, is the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists from a group once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
The veteran Democratic congressman from Georgia said in a statement Sunday that cancer was discovered this month during a routine medical visit.
He said subsequent tests confirmed the diagnosis of ástage IV pancreatic cancer.