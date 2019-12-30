Representative John Lewis diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer

FILE – In this Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, file photo, civil rights leader U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., flanked by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., left, and Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., speaks at an event with House Democrats before passing the Voting Rights Advancement Act to eliminate potential state and local voter suppression laws, at the Capitol in Washington. Lewis announced Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, that he has stage IV pancreatic cancer, vowing he will stay in office and fight the disease with the tenacity which he fought racial discrimination and other inequalities since the civil rights era. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

ATLANTA (AP) –Congressman John Lewis of Georgia has announced he has stage IV pancreatic cancer, vowing he will continue serving in Washington while he fights the disease and undergoes medical treatment.

Lewis, now 79 years old, is the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists from a group once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The veteran Democratic congressman from Georgia said in a statement Sunday that cancer was discovered this month during a routine medical visit.

He said subsequent tests confirmed the diagnosis of ástage IV pancreatic cancer.