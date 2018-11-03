Report: Students who find out they're sleeping with same teacher tell his wife

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WCMH/WLWT-TV) - Two Florida high school students who found out they each were having a sexual relationship with the same teacher told the man's wife about the affairs, officials said.

The two students, who no longer attend Fletcher High School in Neptune, told police they were having sex with science teacher Corey French between 2015 and 2017 according to WLWT.

But it wasn't until a mutual friend — in whom they each confided in — brought the girls together.

The two girls, ages 16 and 17, confronted French's wife, Alexandra French, also a teacher, and showed her photos and text messages to prove the affairs, WJXX/WTLV reported, citing a school district investigation report.

French resigned from his position in May. He faces two felony charges. He pleaded not guilty and remains free after posting bond.

His wife was arrested and charged with resisting arrest without violence.

French denies having sex with the students, according to his attorney.

“He is maintaining his innocence across the board,” attorney Melinda Patterson said.

The district's report said one of the students met French in April 2017. Shortly thereafter, the two began messaging on Twitter, including sending nude photos.

French and a student also met on a nearby college hiking trail where they kissed, according to the report. Days later, French and the student had sex in a classroom.

That student continued having sex with French after she graduated, according to the district report. She ended it when she met someone else.

The other student met French in science class in 2014, the report states. French and the girl allegedly had sex in his car during the high school homecoming game.

The two students said they wanted to tell his wife because they were afraid he would find other students, according to the report.