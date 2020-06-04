1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Report: State police officers allegedly murder Juarez man who accused them of theft

News

Homeowner had complained that officers broke into his house and took $20,000, jewelry, booze and car titles

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: / Updated:

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — Nine Chihuahua state police officers were arrested Wednesday night on charges of theft, abuse of authority and excessive use of force, the state attorney general’s office said Thursday. Arrest warrants are pending against another two officers for the same offenses.

A Juarez newspaper, however, said the officers are being investigated for the murder of the man whose house they allegedly robbed in January.

The officers were identified only by first name and initials. They are: Francisco Javier H.L., Jose Luis C.O., Jose S.L., Jose Antonio R.G., Julian Antonio G.A., Manuel G.C., Ricardo G.C., Cristobal Isaac A.V. and Luis Alfredo A.C.

The Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office said the state police officers on Jan. 30 abducted a 16-year-old boy, beat him and forced him to guide them to a home in a West Juarez neighborhood near the mountains.

Once there, the officers allegedly broke into the house and took a safe, jewelry, money, cellphones, clothes, several bottles of liquor and various documents including vehicle titles, according to the AG’s office.

The officers allegedly took a vehicle from the home and arrested the minor on drug charges.

That’s where the official account ends. But El Diario reports that the state officers in March allegedly retaliated against the homeowner because he filed a theft complaint against them. The man identified only as Jose Angel M.M. said the agents took more than $20,000 from his home in January.

El Diario reports that the complainant was found dead on March 22 inside an abandoned car on Camino Real, a highway on the way to the Santa Teresa (N.M.) Port of Entry.

Chihuahua Gov. Javier Corral and Attorney General Augusto Peniche held a Facebook Live press conference on Thursday afternoon but did not take questions from reporters.

Chihuahua Gov. Javier Corral (photo from Facebook Live)

Corral said he has increased the pay, training, equipment and benefits for state police officers. He said the arrests show that corruption won’t be tolerated and that public servants who break the law will be prosecuted even if their arrest brings “shame” to their peers or the government.

“These two things go hand in hand: we will recognize the good officers who put their lives at risk and we will punish those who stray from their duties. […] We will rid ourselves of the bad elements in our (public safety) agencies,” the governor said.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss