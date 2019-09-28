Report: Casey Anthony feels her biological clock is ticking

(CBS) – Casey Anthony is reportedly thinking about future kids, years after being acquitted of killing her 2-year-old daughter.

People reported that a close friend of the 33-year-old said Anthony “feels like her biological clock is ticking” and she’s pondering what may be next for her life.

“For a long time she was like, ‘No way,’” the friend said about the idea of Anthony having more children. “But time has changed that and she’s now open to it in a way she hasn’t been before.”

Anthony, who lives in Florida, has stayed out of the public eye for the most part since being acquitted of the murder of her daughter, Caylee, in 2011. Anthony had previously said she probably would not have more kids in a 2017 Associated Press interview.

The source also told People that Anthony is thinking about whether her future will involve “marriage, family, the white picket fence.”

Anthony was splashed across headlines around the world during her trial for the murder of Caylee, whom she did not report missing for weeks. It was Casey’s mother, Cindy, who finally called police to report Caylee missing.

The body of the toddler was found months later in a trash bag near the Anthony family home.

In 2018, Casey’s father, George Anthony, commented about how he would feel if his daughter had another child.

“Knowing now that she could potentially be a mom again, I hope she does better this time around than what she did last time,” George said. “I hope that child is strong, grows up to be a worthwhile part of society and, the person that she has the child with, I hope they are going to love her and that child immensely. I hope whatever life she has left, that she makes something positive happen in her life.”

The parents do not currently speak to their daughter.