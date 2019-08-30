Report: 94 percent of Maryland educators pay for school supplies out-of-pocket

HAGERSTOWN, M.D. (WDVM)– Raymond Weber is a 5th-grade teacher at Salem Avenue Elementary School in Hagerstown. He said he has spent money on items in his classroom.

“You’re always going to have occasions where you’re going to have to spend money out-of-pocket, especially if you want to do something nice for the kids, want to get them gifts or anything,” Weber said.

The Maryland State Education Association reports 94 percent of educators paid for school supplies in 2019, which is up from 91 percent in 2018. Research shows teachers spend nearly $500 a year for supplies.

“We do what we need to do what we need to do as educators, our paraprofessionals, our secretaries, food service personnel, they do whatever they need to do ensure children have the supplies they need,” Neil Becker, Washington County Teachers Association President, said.

Neil Becker, president of the Washington County Teachers Association, says while teachers in Washington County have to spend money, there are resources out there to help them, such as the non-profit Children in Need.

“Children in Need has done a marvelous job partnering with individual teachers and schools the necessary supplies to children,” Becker said.

Thomas Garner, principal of Salem Avenue Elementary School, says he does his part to make sure teachers have the resources they need.

“I have to find a reason to say yes, so if a teacher comes to me and says I need more books in my book library, my job is to say yes. So I make sure I’m smart on my side to do that and work within the county if I need to able to find more resources to do so,” Garner said.

Weber says Garner is a man of his word and will assist teachers with getting the supplies as needed. Garner says sometimes teachers can be afraid to ask for supplies.

“So, if you kind of stay on them and keep asking, you might get what you need,” Weber said.