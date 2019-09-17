Report: 10% of local bridges rated as poor, structurally deficient

FILE — This July 8, 2019 photo shows a technique called “cribbing” at the 590 overpass at Blossom Road in Rochester. DOT officials say it is a proven and effective method to provide further stability to a structure until long-term repairs can be made. (News 8 WROC Photo/File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new report says 10% of locally and state-maintained bridges in our area are rated as poor or structurally deficient.

This is all according to a report released by Trip, which is a national transportation research nonprofit out of Washington D.C.

It says structurally deficient means a significant deterioration of the bridge deck, supports or other major components.

The study found that 122 of the 1,238 local bridges rated as poor carry approximately 1.1 million vehicles each day.

The two bridges with the most traffic that are rated structurally deficient in our area are Route 590 over South Clinton Avenue, and Route 490 over the Erie Canal in Perinton.

The report says about 50% of bridges in our area are in fair condition, and 41% in good condition, compared to statewide rankings of 53% and 37%, respectively.

It also says about 10% of bridges statewide are rated as poor, meaning our area is comparable to the rest of the state.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will have a full report on this bridge study later today.