ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Around 90 local kids and their families took to the basketball court for some friendly competition on Saturday.

Participants and families joined Pathway to Peace at Baden Park for the “Rep the Roc Peace Basketball Tournament.”

Organizers say the main goal was to hold a peaceful, family-oriented event, adding that in the face of negativity, it is important to let young people enjoy themselves and just be kids.

Victor Saunders, Advisor on Violence Prevention Programs in Rochester, says the event is “Bringing awareness to the fact that we have some very talented young people in the community doing some great things above all else… and they have a lot of friends that are doing great things.” Saunders adds, “The majority of the young kids in our community are doing positive things like this every day.”

Teams consisted of teens from various rec centers. Plus, free food and resources were offered.

Organizers add they plan to do an event like this next year.