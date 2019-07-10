Rep. Morelle calls on DirecTV to end blackout of local TV stations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Joe Morelle (D-25) is calling on DirecTV and AT&T to end the black out of local television stations.
WROC is one of 120 Nexstar stations across the country currently dropped by DirecTV and AT&T, leaving many of our viewers in the dark.
Morelle said in a statement that denying local programming is irresponsible and a disservice to the community.
Our coporate owner, Nexstar Media Group, says it offered to extend the current deal to keep WROC on the air, but we’re told DirecTV and AT&T refused to continue negotiating.
You can help get News 8 back on the air. Call DirecTV and let them know how you feel. The number is 855-937-9466 or 800-531-5000.
