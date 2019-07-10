Rep. Morelle calls on DirecTV to end blackout of local TV stations

Assembly Majority Leader Joseph Morelle reacts to a vote in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol during the last scheduled day of the legislative session on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Joe Morelle (D-25) is calling on DirecTV and AT&T to end the black out of local television stations.

WROC is one of 120 Nexstar stations across the country currently dropped by DirecTV and AT&T, leaving many of our viewers in the dark.

Morelle said in a statement that denying local programming is irresponsible and a disservice to the community.

Our coporate owner, Nexstar Media Group, says it offered to extend the current deal to keep WROC on the air, but we’re told DirecTV and AT&T refused to continue negotiating.

You can help get News 8 back on the air. Call DirecTV and let them know how you feel. The number is 855-937-9466 or 800-531-5000.

News 8 will keep you updated on the situation.

