ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been a little over a week since 6-year-old Ryan Grantham Jr. was fatally struck by a car on Thurston Road in Rochester.

On Saturday, he was laid to rest with the viewing and funeral held at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, where the young football star was honored.

He wore number 21 on the football field while playing his favorite sport, but on this day, 6-year-old Ryan Grantham Jr. was number one in the hearts of his family, friends, and random community members of Rochester.

The ceremony was a green out as those in attendance wore what was Ryan’s favorite color. His family recalled what he was like as a baby, which gave him the nickname Bear.

“When he was first born and would cry, his cry sounded like a growl, and from that point on, he was called Bear,” said his grandmother, Ivena Grantham.

Both family, friends, and teachers in attendance remembered how Bear, who also went by RJ, would light up any room with how much he loved to play and be cheerful about everything.

Shamere Brooks, one of Ryan’s cousins, remembers him, saying, “He had a beautiful smile, and he was just so much fun. You could play with him all day, and he’d never get tired of you. I had a lot of fun with him.”

“A memory that stands out is being at his grandmother’s house, and all the kids there and all the different Ryans, and someone just says Ryan, everybody says, well which one? Everyone got a kick out of that, so that is something I’ll miss,” said another of Ryan’s cousins, Rukiya Shannon.

Before the funeral began, the family was honored by local biker groups who rode a motorcade through the Church parking lot to honor Bear’s family. Both his parents looked on and were brought to tears by this generosity.

Biker Jamon Meeks, with Life on Two Wheels, says, “We as a community need more of people coming together. Whether you know them or not, that’s how you build a community. You build a village of everybody coming together, not just the ones who knew whatever that person went through or whoever was in that situation.”

The motorcade became part of the funeral service after groups approached the family to help and learned that Ryan really loved learning about motorcycles and old-fashioned cars.

On Thurston Road, the driver remained on the scene and was cooperative with officers. As the investigation continues, the family of Ryan pleads for everyone to drive carefully through the city.

“Everybody just be very cautious; it’s serious out there. Pay attention for little kids,” says Shamere.

At his funeral, the local football club Ryan played for announced they’ll be retiring his jersey number #21 in his honor. Mt. Olivet Baptist Church is also accepting donations for his family.