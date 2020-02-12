Remarkable Women: Bishop Eulah Nelson

News 8 is proud to bring you the stories of “Remarkable Women.”

We asked you to nominate a remarkable woman in your life, for their contributions to home, family, business and community. Rochester’s own Bishop Eulah Nelson was among the top four nominees.

Some call her Mother Nelson, but this 86-year old powerhouse of a preacher is also a Bishop.

In 2018, she became only the third woman in the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World to be ordained to one of the highest leadership positions in the church. “I am humbled and proud,” says Bishop Nelson. “Because finally women have been recognized as being good teachers and leaders.”

Bishop Eulah Nelson founded the Bibleway Healing Assembly in 1966. The church is now located in Henrietta, but in the earliest days, Nelson preached from her own home. Today, some 600-to-700 people attend services at the church. Many more benefit from its good works–including jail ministry, hospital visits, food banks, and clothing drives. Bishop Nelson is also a staple of Sunday broadcasts for radio station WDKX. “My mission,” she says, “is to help heal hurting humanity.”

Bishop Nelson has three daughters and 10 grandchildren—one of whom is now a senior pastor in the church she built. Her husband of 56 years is her biggest supporter. “My loving handsome husband who has been with me down through the years, a lifetime.” she says. “I tell people all the time, we still have the honey in the moon!” It’s that focus on love and humor that keeps her going.

Nelson isn’t just a preacher. She’s an author and an academic. For her work in Rochester she received a key to the city. For her work in the church, she was ordained bishop. Bishop Eulah Nelson: a role model, trailblazer, and healer.