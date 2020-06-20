1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Released: Another ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death

News
Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (CBS) – J. Alexander Kueng, one of the four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, was released from Hennepin County Jail Friday night after posting bond, according to jail records, CBS Minnesota reports. 

The jail’s roster notes that Kueng was released on Friday at 7:27 p.m. His bail had been set at $750,000.  

Kueng was one of the officers – alongside Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane – who responded to a call about an alleged use of a counterfeit $20 bill on Memorial Day at Cup Foods in Minneapolis. Chauvin put his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes during Floyd’s subsequent arrest, leading to his death.

All four officers were fired. Chauvin was charged with second- and third-degree murder, and third-degree manslaughter. The other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection to the fatal restraint of Floyd.

Two of them have now posted bail. Thomas Lane, 37, was released on June 10. 

All four are expected to make their next court appearance on June 29.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss