ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A home health nurse has been accused of abusing a child with special needs, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a family hired 30-year-old Nicole Guilds to look after their child, who needed 24/7 care. The family grew concerned with how Guilds treated the child.

After reviewing home surveillance footage, it was alleged that Guilds physically and verbally abused the child five times over one month. A concerned parent reported the incident to MCSO on December 6, which led to Guilds’ arrest.

Guilds has been charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person and harassment in the second degree. She was arraigned in Penfield Town Court and released on an appearance ticket. An order of protection was issued for the family.

MCSO said Guilds worked with several other special needs children and is asking anyone who believes a child may have been mistreated to call 911.