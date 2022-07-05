(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A world-class swimmer “dives in” to another challenge as she works to form a regional series for open water swimmers.

Abby Fairman was named the 2021 Marathon Swimming Woman of the Year.

On Sunday, she swam from Long Point in Canada to Freeport Beach in North East, Pennsylvania.

In recent years she’s completed the “World Triple Crown” of open water swimming, which includes the English Channel, Catalina Channel, and the Manhattan Island marathon swims.

This 24-mile swim was organized by the Lake Erie Open Water Swimming Association.

She shared with us what it’s like to complete such a long distance swim.

“I wish it was a little shorter (laughs). No, it was great, it was great. I had a phenomenal crew. Shawn was in the kayak. Tatum was in the kayak. Dana was on crew. Josh was in the boat… but just a great organization here. Super excited to be here and just get it done,” said Abby Fairman, 2021 Marathon Swimming Woman of the Year.

Now, Fairman has a goal of creating a PA “Triple Crown” series that includes the Three Rivers Marathon 30k and the Schuylkill River 50k swim in Philadelphia.