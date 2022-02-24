CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of Central New York and the Adirondaks in anticipation of snow, sleet, and freezing rain expected Thursday night and Friday. 6-12″ of snow is expected to fall and folks in and south of the Mohawk Valley may also see ice mixing in for a time in the form of sleet and/or freezing rain.

The storm arrives Thursday night and will pull away during the afternoon on Friday. This forecast is subject to change, please check back for updates!