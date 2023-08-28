BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the Bills wrapping up their last of three preseason games on Saturday, attention now focuses to what the final roster will be heading into the team’s regular season opener on September 11 against the New York Jets.

The Bills must cut their roster down to 53 players before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Here are the most recent updates on players being cut from the roster.

August 29

The Bills finished cutting down to 53 players by releasing the following additional players: WR Marcell Ateman, OL Ike Boettger, OL Nick Broeker, CB Kyron Brown, DT DJ Dale, LS Reid Ferguson, OL Richard Gouriage, LB Travin Howard, CB Ja’Marcus Ingram, WR Andy Isabella, OL Kevin Jarvis, WR KeeSean Johnson, RB Ty Johnson, LB A.J. Klein, OL Greg Mancz, RB Jordan Mims, WR Tyrell Shavers, WR Bryan Thompson, DT Kendal Vickers and TE Joel Wilson. The Bills are now at 53 players on the active roster.

Buffalo will put QB Matt Barkley on injured reserve to begin the season, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Barkley suffered an injury to his elbow late in the team’s 27-15 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 19. It clears the way for Kyle Allen to be the team’s backup quarterback.

The Bills will place Von Miller on the physically unable to perform list to begin the season, according to multiple reports. This means he will miss at least the first four games of the season and will be eligible to return for the game on October 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. He continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered on Thanksgiving in 2022.

Buffalo is cutting DE Kameron Cline, according to News 4’s Heather Prusak. The Bills would like to bring him back as a member of the practice squad. He had been claimed off waivers by the team in May.

The Bills are releasing offensive lineman David Quessenberry, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Quessenberry started two games for Buffalo during the 2022 season and has made 26 career starts. The 33-year-old signed with the Bills on a one-year deal in April 2022, then had re-upped for another year this past March. They are also reportedly trading DE Boogie Basham to the New York Giants.

Buffalo is releasing defensive tackle Eli Ankou, according to Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Sal Capaccio.

Despite an eye-catching touchdown run against the Bears on Saturday, running back Darrynton Evans is being released by the Bills, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Cornerback Alex Austin, a 2023 seventh-round pick, is being released by the Bills, according to NFL Network’s Jordan Schultz. The rookie could return to Buffalo on the team’s practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

The Bills are releasing veteran safety Dean Marlowe, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 31-year-old was acquired at last year’s trade deadline from Atlanta for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick and appeared in four games during his second stint in Buffalo last season. He is a practice squad candidate. The Bills also cut safety Zayne Anderson, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

August 27

The Bills released defensive tackle Cortez Broughton, safety Jared Mayden, tackle Garrett McGhin, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon and linebacker DeShaun White. They also released defensive end Shane Ray, who was on injured reserve, with an injury settlement.

The Bills cut wide receiver Isaiah Coulter, the team announced. He did not appear in any of the team’s three preseason games and missed multiple days of practice due to a knee injury. A fifth-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2020, he has not appeared in a regular season game since 2021.

The Bills released tight end Jace Sternberger, the team said. After leading the USFL in receiving touchdowns, he signed with the Bills in July and had two catches for a combined 44 yards in the preseason. He has 18 games of NFL experience under his belt with the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020.

Updated Bills roster (Current total: 53)

QB (2): Josh Allen, Kyle Allen

RB (3): James Cook, Damien Harris, Latavius Murray

FB (1): Reggie Gilliam

WR (6): Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Justin Shorter, Trent Sherfield

TE (3): Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris

OL (9): Dion Dawkins, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, Connor McGovern, Spencer Brown, Ryan Van Demark, David Edwards, O’Cyrus Torrence, Alec Anderson

DE (5): Greg Rosseau, Leonard Floyd, A.J. Epenesa, Shaq Lawson, Kingsley Jonathan

DT (5): Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle, Poona Ford

LB (6): Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, Baylon Spector, Tyler Matakevich

CB (6): Tre’Davious White, Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, Christian Benford, Siran Neal

S (5): Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, Cam Lewis

K (1): Tyler Bass

P (1): Sam Martin

Physically unable to perform list/injured reserve (5): Von Miller, Zach Davidson, Tommy Doyle, Nyheim Hines, Matt Barkley