WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A business and apartment in Wayland have been severely damaged after a massive fire broke out late Tuesday morning.

Reports of the fire first came into 18 News around 11:15 a.m. on February 22. Steuben County Dispatch confirmed with 18 News that the 3-alarm fire reportedly broke out at 12 North Main Street at a local business.

Photos from viewers showed a large fire in the roof of a building on Main Street, with smoke pouring out of the structure.

An 18 News reporter on the scene said the building appeared to suffer severe damage, both inside and outside. Firefighters were seen on all sides of the building, including on ladders and on roofs of neighboring businesses to spray the blaze. Main Street was completely shut down. By 1:50 p.m., crews had reportedly contained most of the blaze.

Ladder trucks from Naples and Hornell were also called to the scene.

There is no word on any injuries or the cause of the fire. 18 News will continue to follow this story and provide more information as it becomes available.

Photos of the fire can be seen below: