BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFL Draft is one week away, and Buffalo Kickoff Live is getting you ready with our Mock Draft Special.

The BKL crew went through and made selections for each of the first 26 picks in this year’s draft before getting to the Bills at pick No. 27, where all six members of the team revealed who they think Buffalo will select based on who is left.

You can watch a full replay of the stream above and view a recap of every pick below.

The BKL team consists of News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak, WROC’s Thad Brown, Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

To find out more about some of the prospects, you can see some of our 30 prospects in 30 days series here.

BKL Mock Draft Special recap

1. Panthers: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (Thad)

2. Texans: QB Bryce Young, Alabama (Josh)

3. Cardinals: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (Matt)

4. Colts: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida (Sal)

5. Seahawks: DL Jalen Carter, Georgia (Tim)

6. Lions: DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (Heather)

7. Raiders: QB Will Levis, Kentucky (Thad)

8. Falcons: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, OSU (Josh)

9. Bears: Peter Skoronski: OL, Northwestern (Matt)

10. Eagles: Christian Gonzalez: CB, Oregon (Sal)

11. Titans: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State (Tim)

12. Texans: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (Heather)

13. Jets: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee (Thad)

14. Patriots: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (Josh)

15. Packers: WR Jordan Addison, USC (Matt)

16. Commanders: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois (Sal)

17. Steelers: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia (Tim)

18. Lions: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas (Heather)

19. Bucs: EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia (Thad)

20. Seahawks: OL O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida (Josh)

21. Chargers: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College (Matt)

22. Ravens: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland (Sal)

23. Vikings: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (Tim)

24. Jaguars: DE Myles Murphy, Clemson (Heather)

25. Giants: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU (Thad)

26. Cowboys: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah (Josh)

27. Bills:

Josh: LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

Matt: LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

Heather: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Sal: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Tim: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Thad: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

What picks do the Bills have in the 2023 Draft?

Round 1: 27th overall

Round 2: 59th overall

Round 3: 91st overall

Round 4: 130th overall

Round 5: 137th overall (from Arizona) … their own pick (162nd) was traded to Indianapolis.

Round 6: 205th overall

Round 7: No pick, traded to Atlanta