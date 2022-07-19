MORRIS PARK, NEW YORK (PIX11) — A van fell into a sinkhole in the Bronx on Monday night.

Police cordoned off the area around the Radcliff Avenue hole. Bits of the street slowly continued falling into the hole as people watched.

First, parts of the street crumbled under one of the van’s rear wheels. Then the entire van fell into the hole near Radcliff’s intersection with Pierce Avenue. Alarms went off as the van landed. A car parked nearby looked like it was in danger of falling into the hole.

No injuries were reported in connection with the sinkhole, FDNY officials said. Work crews were set to remain on the scene overnight, Borough President Vanessa Gibson said. She said 75 customers were left without water service because of the hole.

“I have never seen a sinkhole so big in my life,” Gibson tweeted.

The Department of Environmental Protection was on the scene investigating. PIX11 reached out to the Department of Transportation for additional information.