BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police responded to a kidnapping/stolen vehicle call on Bailey Avenue, near Weston Avenue around 11:50 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a driver left his car running with his 6-year-old son inside as he went into a store. A suspect reportedly took off in the vehicle with the boy still in the back seat.

Officers found the vehicle on Andover Avenue, near Olympic Avenue just after 12:05 a.m. The boy was in the back seat unharmed.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot.

BPD asks that anyone with information on the incident to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255. They also urge drivers not to leave their vehicles running while unattended, as an individual can take off with a vehicle that is left running in a matter of seconds.