This story has been updated to correct the nature of the charges. We regret the error.

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a Utica man has been charged with Criminal Weapons possession after driving erratically in the area of Seymour Ave on January 2nd.

According to police, while in the area of Square Street and Seymour Avenue, an officer witnessed a light green minivan driving erratically. As the officer moved closer, the driver appeared to start turning in one direction and then immediately in the other without signaling.

The driver allegedly failed to comply for several blocks and drove away at a high speed.

Police say the minivan then stopped at the 1100 block of Seymour Ave and that three men fled from the vehicle on foot. One man ran east and the other two ran west through driveways and backyards. The officer pursued one of the suspects who jumped over the fence in a backyard. The officer was then able to cut the suspect off in the adjacent yard and took 19-year-old Abdulkadir Ali of Utica into custody without further incident.

During a search of the immediate area, next to the fence where the pursuit occurred, officers allegedly found and seized a loaded 9mm handgun.

Abdukadir Ali of Utica has been arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Police say this investigation is ongoing and not connected to any other criminal investigation (including the homicide of 19-year-old William Morris of Utica). If you know the identities of the individuals shown here or if you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556.

You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with new information as it is released.