UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking for public assistance with their search for a 15-year-old missing girl.

India Evans is around 5’1” tall and 100 lbs. She has not been attending school. It is believed that she is staying somewhere in the Utica area.

If have seen her, know her location, or have any information, please contact the Utica Police Department Juvenile Aid Unit at 315-223-3563.