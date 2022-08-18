ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two New York women were sentenced to prison after they were involved in two separate fraud cases involving COVID-19.

37-year-old Danielle Tooley of Batavia was sentenced to serve six months in prison and pay $18,000 in restitution after she was convicted of wire fraud.

Tooley applied for and received unemployment benefits between July and December 2020.

Law enforcement discovered the scheme while arresting Tooley for criminal possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop. Troopers discovered her unemployment benefit cards issued to people other than Tooley. Investigators determined that Tooley withdrew money from bank accounts.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Shaneesha White was sentenced to serve 41 months in prison and ordered to pay over $48,000 in restitution after she, too, was convicted of wire fraud.

Officials said that between June 2020 and February 2021, White applied for and received unemployment insurance benefits in her name. White also used the personal identifying information of two other people to fraudulently collect benefits in other people’s names.

Officials encourage anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 to report it to the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at (866)-720-5721.