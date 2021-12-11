Traffic restrictions in place at Thousand Islands Bridge due to high winds

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Traffic is being restricted at the Thousand Islands Bridge due to high winds.

Traffic restrictions began at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 11 on the bridge at the northern border. Commercial vehicles weighing less than 60,000 pounds in gross weight will not be permitted to cross the Thousand Islands Bridge.

Recreational vehicles, buses, enclosed empty trailers and other high-profile vehicles will also be prohibited from crossing until wind speeds reduce.

The Thousands Islands Bridge Authority will update the status of travel restrictions on the agency’s website.