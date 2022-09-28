ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tops Friendly Market shoppers will have a chance to win a year’s worth of gas and groceries from the supermarket chain as part of their annual Free Gas & Groceries Campaign to benefit Golisano Children’s Hospital.

From September 25 to October 8, the full-service supermarket will be encouraging shoppers to make a positive difference with the purchase of a $1 ticket at participating locations.

The ticket will enter shoppers into the drawing for a year’s worth of free gas and groceries, all while helping out the support staff at Golisano.

“At Tops it is our belief that by enhancing the quality of life for children through education and excellent health care, we build a strong future together,” said Tops Friendly Markets President John Parsons. “Our support of the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital over the years has a long and rich history and we are proud to support such a wonderful institution that provides the much-needed care for those in need in our community.”

Since the campaign’s inception, almost $450,000 has been raised for the hospital.

Tops Friendly Market is based out of Williamsville, NY, and currently operates 150 grocery stores (five of which are franchises) in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, according to market representatives.