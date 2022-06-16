SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Fans will surely flock to Syracuse’s New York State Fairgrounds when TLC takes the Chevy Park Stage this summer to close out Pride Day.

Reminder, “No Scrubs” are allowed.

The iconic ’90s girl group known for hits like “Waterfalls,” “Creep,” and “Unpretty” is set to perform August 26 at 8 p.m.

“As much as TLC is known for their catchy songs, they’re also recognized for their fun, funky style and confident attitude, which continues to influence and inspire young women today,” interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said. “We are excited to welcome TLC to our diverse array of performers spanning all musical genres.”

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission, sponsored by Chevrolet. Fair admission is $3 for adults, and must be purchased ahead of time through Etix, either by calling 1(800) 514-3849 or visiting their website.

Parking for the fairgrounds is $5, and can be paid in advance, or at the fair with cash or E-Z Pass Plus. Camping, shuttle services, and rideshare drop-off locations are also available.

Concerts performed at Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience Festival Grounds (formerly known as The Experience Stage) are located on the western end of the Fairgrounds, beyond the Midway.

Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced to date include:

Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. August 24, Chevy Court stage

Chevelle, 8 p.m. August 24, Chevy Park stage

The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. August 25, Chevy Park stage

Niko Moon, 6 p.m. August 26, Chevy Court stage

Tesla, 6 p.m. August 27, Chevy Court stage

Foreigner, 8 p.m. August 28, Chevy Park stage

Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. August 29, Chevy Park stage

Nelly, 8 p.m. August 31, Chevy Park stage

Riley Green, 8 p.m. September 1, Chevy Park stage

Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. September 2, Chevy Court stage

Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. September 2, Chevy Court stage

24KGoldn, 8 p.m. September 2, Chevy Park stage

COIN, 2 p.m. September 3, Chevy Park stage

Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. September 3, Chevy Park stage

Night Ranger, 4 p.m. September 5, Chevy Court stage

More information about the concerts, competitions, sporting events, and everything else the fair has to offer can be found on the State Fair’s website.