AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We have a winner!

The New York Lottery announced Wednesday morning that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 5 TAKE 5 MIDDAY drawing.

The ticket was sold at a Wegmans in Auburn, located at 1 Loop Road.

The prize-winning ticket was worth $18,476.00

According to the New York Lottery, TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39 with a televised drawing twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

If you win a Lottery draw game prize of any amount, you have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim it.