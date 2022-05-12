WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A high school fight sent a teenager to the hospital in Syracuse last week.

According to Watertown City Police Detective Leuitenant Joseph Donoghue, this occurred at Watertown High School on Thursday, May 5.

Lt. Donoghue confirmed that the incident was between two female students under the age of 18. Police were called to the school after the fight broke out a little after 1 p.m.

The victim of the fight sustained serious injuries and was transported by Guilfoyle Ambulance Service to a site to be airlifted. The individual was then transported by helicopter to Syracuse. She was released that same night on May 5.

However, according to Donoghue, the identities, ages and severity of the incident could not be disclosed because the students involved were minors.

Police will also not release information regarding any charges pressed as this would potentially be a family court matter.

This case remains under investigation. The City of Watertown Police Department is currently working with its two in-school resource officers at the High School, as well as its D.A.R.E. officer.

This is a developing story. ABC50 will provide more information as it is made available.