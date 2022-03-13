NEW YORK (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops will be allowing customers to “get lucky” with their St. Patrick’s Day deal on Thursday.

The company announced that customers will be able to order a single scoop ice cream cone for 99 cents on St. Patrick’s Day. Stewart’s is also celebrating the holiday by offering other Irish-themed drinks.

The company began selling its new mint dairy shake called the Shenanigan Shake on February 28 to honor the holiday. According to the company, the shake is “refreshingly cool and the taste is pure gold.”

To put a little “pep in your step,” Stewart’s is also offering Irish Cream Coffee at its coffee bars. Irish Creme International Delight Flavored Coffee Creamer was made available to customers on March 7.

Stewart’s will also continue to offer “green” products at the ice cream bar, including flavors such as Mint Chip or Mint Cookie Crumble.