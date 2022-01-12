SNAP households to receive maximum level of benefits in January

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J. The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Starting in October 2021, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Households in New York enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month.

This was confirmed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on January 11. Gov. Hochul also announced that all households participating in SNAP will receive an additional allotment later in January, totaling $230 million.

Emergency assistance supplements are given to households that do not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefits per month through SNAP. However, households already near or at the maximum level of benefits will receive a minimum payment of $95 in January.

“As we continue to endure the difficulties of the pandemic, too many New Yorkers are struggling to make ends meet,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “These additional food benefits will play a critical role in eliminating food insecurity throughout the state. As the cold weather puts pressure on family budgets, these additional SNAP funds will provide much-needed relief.”

According to the Governor’s Office, as of November 2021, there were nearly 1.6 million households totaling 2.77 million New Yorkers that were receiving SNAP benefits. A breakdown of the maximum SNAP Benefit allowances in New York is included in the chart below:

Household Size Maximum Allotment 1 $250 2 $459 3 $658 4 $835 5 $992 6 $1,190 7 $1,316 8 $1,504 For each additional member $ 188 +

SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City should see these benefits posted between January 12 and January 21. SNAP households in the five-county New York City region should see their benefits post between January 15 and the end of the month.

Payments will be delivered directly to recipients’ existing Electronic Benefit Transfer accounts and can be accessed with their existing EBT cards. Like regular SNAP benefits, the supplemental benefits can be used to purchase food at authorized retail food stores. Any unused SNAP benefits will automatically carry over to the following month.