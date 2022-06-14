BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal is putting down a basketball and picking up the headphones for a performance in Buffalo Friday, June 24.

The seven-foot basketball star is most known around the globe for his athleticism, however, his passion for music stretches back to his early teenage years, when he got his first set of turntables.

O’Neal will be playing in buffalo as DJ Diesel, in an event called SHAQ’s BASS ALL STARS.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. at Buffalo Riverworks on Ganson Street.

Tickets are available for 435 through Buffalo Riverworks, one of Buffalo’s largest entertainment venues.

In addition to hosting a variety of events, the space contains restaurants, a roller-skating rink, and several other amenities and activities.

Parking for events — including this one — are subject to a fee, however, free parking is available on Ohio Street and other nearby roads. Lot parking is free for non-event days at Buffalo Riverworks.

As DJ Diesel, O’neil has a platinum-selling album, Shaq Diesel, with the 1993 release selling over a million copies and peaking at Number 25 on the Billboard 100.