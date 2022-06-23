NEW YORK (PIX11) — Since taking office, Mayor Eric Adams said he’s made taking “extremely dangerous” motorbikes and ATVs off of New York City streets a top priority.

“We see them all the time and we hear them all times at night,” the mayor said Thursday. “We see the large numbers that are moving throughout our streets, and we want to be clear that this is not acceptable.”

Adams was joined by NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and other officials to kick off the summer plan to get more vehicles off the streets. Most of the complaints about the bikes come from New Yorkers who are fed up with the noise and potential danger.

The crushed bikes will be turned into scrap metal and then recycled.