CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York town’s school board has voted to appeal an order from the state education commissioner to change their mascot and imagery, which depicts a Native American man.

The Cambridge school board decided to appeal the order in a 3-2 vote Wednesday evening, the Glen Falls Post-Star reported.

The school board had voted to change the mascot in June, then reversed that decision after new members of the board were voted in, the newspaper reported.

The current board president, Jessica Ziehm, said, “This is about our rights as a community and a school district.”

Board member Neal Gifford, who voted against challenging the order, said Education Commissioner Betty Rosa wasn’t singling the board out when she ordered the mascot be changed. Gifford was the school board president in June when it first voted to retire the mascot.

The vote authorizes the board’s attorneys to “commence any appropriate legal action necessary on behalf of the Board of Education to challenge the Commissioner’s Decision,” the newspaper reported.

Schools across the country have retired mascots that depict Native Americans, though not all communities have chosen to do so.

Cambridge is located northeast of Albany, near the state’s border with Vermont. Last summer, the school district recalled copies of a yearbook after it was discovered that a student had listed Adolf Hitler’s autobiography as his favorite book.